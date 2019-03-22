You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Fri, Mar 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM

JES International

THE High Court has appointed Yit Chee Wah of FTI Consulting (Singapore) as a judicial manager for Chinese shipbuilding and engineering firm JES International following its application for judicial management in February.

Mr Yit will manage the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

Better engagement, but virtual AGMs also come with some risks

Advanced takes big step towards new business

Frasers Property, FCT to raise stakes in PGIM Real Estate Asia Retail Fund

Fed's pause on rate hikes cheers markets

Brokers' take

Editor's Choice

lwx_HYFLUX_220319_2.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Better engagement, but virtual AGMs also come with some risks

BT_20190322_CCLAZ22_3731105.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
4 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
5 Will Salim-Medco walk away from Hyflux deal?
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_HYFLUX_220319_2.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

BT_20190322_CCLAZ22_3731105.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

BT_20190322_VTTEMBUSU_3731202.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Tembusu Partners launching several funds totalling 1b yuan

BT_20190322_VISICC22_3731124.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Government & Economy

SICC aims to raise awareness of the circular economy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening