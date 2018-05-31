You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CPFIS funds yield negative returns in Q1

Thu, May 31, 2018 - 10:59 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

UNIT trusts and investment-linked insurance products (ILPs) included under the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme (CPFIS) yielded negative returns of 1.65 per cent on average in the first quarter of 2018.

Specifically, unit trusts included under the CPFIS - a scheme where members can put their CPF savings in various financial instruments - yielded negative returns of 1.75 per cent in Q1, while returns on ILPs were down 1.6 per cent.

For all CPFIS-included funds, money market funds yielded positive returns of 0.2 per cent, while equities and mixed asset posted negative returns of 1.84 per cent and 1.77 per cent respectively, and bonds slipped 0.78 per cent.

In the same period, benchmark index MSCI AC Asia ex-Japan index was down 1.2 per cent, while Citigroup WGBI TR rose 0.57 per cent, said Thomson Reuters Lipper, which monitors the data.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the one-year period ended March 2018, however, the overall performance of CPFIS-included funds was positive, posting average returns of 8.32 per cent.

CPFIS-included unit trusts rallied 8.79 per cent, and CPFIS-included ILPs rose 8.05 per cent.

On average, equities (up 10.75 per cent) outperformed bond offerings (up 1.05 per cent), mixed-asset (up 6.54 per cent) and money market funds (up 0.67 per cent).

In the three-year period ended March 2018, CPFIS-included funds grew 13.09 per cent on average, accounted for by a gain of 13.83 per cent from CPFIS-included unit trusts and 12.75 per cent from CPFIS-included ILPs.

Equities were the lead gainer, growing 15.97 per cent, while bond offerings posted average returns of 5.12 per cent.

"Global markets are aware of the geopolitical developments around the world. Attention is on the developments and results of US-China trade discussions," said head of Asia-Pacific research at Thomson Reuters Lipper Xav Feng.

"Moreover, the US Personal Consumption Expenditures index rose to 2 per cent year over year from a 1.7 per cent pace in February, signalling inflation and reinforcing expectations of an interest rate hike in June. Investors are advised to continue monitoring potential volatility risk under these circumstances," he added.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180531_AGITALYO04P_3456091.jpg
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Italian crisis and US-China trade rift roil Asian markets

BT_20180531_LKARA29_3455994.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to raise US$1b for new pan-Asian infrastructure fund

BT_20180531_KROCTAGON31_3455929.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

Indonesian group buys 2 floors at Octagon for S$30.3 million

Most Read

1 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
2 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
3 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
4 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
5 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180531_AGITALYO04P_3456091.jpg
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Italian crisis and US-China trade rift roil Asian markets

BT_20180531_LKARA29_3455994.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to raise US$1b for new pan-Asian infrastructure fund

May 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending up 0.8% in April

May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Jason Holdings founder and CEO leaves roles in company

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening