Creative unveils in-ear headphones with Super X-Fi technology

The SXFI TRIO is fitted with a custom-designed Kevlar-reinforced cable and wrapped in an aluminium and copper shield for higher durability.

CREATIVE Technology on Thursday announced the launch of Creative SXFI TRIO, a "triple-driver USB-C in-ear headphones designed to deliver high quality holographic audio", it said.

"Implemented with Super X-Fi Gen2 technology, users can expect greater accuracy in personalisation and a better all-round audio experience," Creative said.

Super X-Fi is a technology that Creative has put into its range of products such as headphones and gaming headsets, which promises the experience of a high-end multi-speaker system, making users feel as if they are immersed in the environment of a video game, or attending a concert in person.

Creative said its latest product is suitable for "users on the go".

Earlier this month, shares in Creative rallied to a one-year high after the mainboard-listed company launched its Super X-Fi products in China via livestreaming.

The counter closed at S$2.92 on Wednesday, down S$0.06 or 2 per cent, before this announcement.