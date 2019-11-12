Cromwell E-Reit posts 1% rise in Q3 DPU to 1.01 euro cents

CROMWELL European Reit (Cromwell E-Reit) on Tuesday reported that its distribution per unit (DPU) for the third quarter ended Sept 30 rose 1 per cent to 1.01 euro cents from one cent a year ago.

This was 1.9 per cent lower than the 1.03 cents forecast in its prospectus when it listed in November 2017.

The real estate investment trust (Reit) saw revenue rise 39.2 per cent to 43.8 million euros (S$65.7 million), or 35.9 per cent higher than the 32.2 million euros forecast.

Net property income (NPI) was 28.4 million euros, up 32.3 per cent from a year ago and 30.8 per cent above forecast. The Reit attributed the rise to contributions from office properties acquired after its initial public offering (IPO), and its light industrial and logistics portfolio performing particularly well in Germany and the Netherlands.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Income available for distribution to unitholders was 24.8 million euros, 50.8 per cent higher year-on-year and 41.8 per cent above forecast.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

For the nine months ended Sept 30, DPU was up 2.3 per cent to 3.05 euro cents, from 2.98 cents in the corresponding period of the previous year. This was in line with IPO forecasts.

Revenue was up 34.8 per cent from a year ago, and 33 per cent higher than forecast. NPI showed a 33.2 per cent improvement, compared to the 31.3 per cent previously estimated, and distributable income grew 39.2 per cent, better than the 35.2 per cent forecast.

Units of Cromwell E-Reit closed flat at 0.505 euro on Tuesday before the results were announced.