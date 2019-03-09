Daily securities traded value hits 6-month high in February: SGX

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE daily average traded value of securities rose to a six-month high of S$1.06 billion in February this year, with higher trading activity in IT and real estate sectors, according to the Singapore Exchange (SGX)'s latest market statistics released on Friday.
This was 8
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg