Darco says Indonesia project could be financially rewarding 'if carefully managed'

THE board of directors of Darco Water Technologies sees its Indonesia waste management project as a "rare opportunity" to secure a long-term concession project in a new territory where the group has not had any presence.

The board made several clarifications in a filing on Monday, pointing out that there remain "misgivings" among some shareholders as to the purpose and rationale for the company investing in the project and its decision to continue to explore the feasibility of the investment.

The Business Times reported recently that minority shareholders fear that the project - which Darco has said could require fresh funding of up to US$46 million - will be a major drag on the company.

Darco had acquired a 75 per cent stake in Panghegar Energy Indonesia (PEI), while PEI's 80 per cent-owned subsidiary Jabar Bersih Lestari (JBL) holds the project. This gave Darco an effective 60 per cent interest in the project.

For the project, JBL had signed a cooperation agreement with the West Java government to provide waste management services in Bogor City, Bogor Regency and Depok City in Indonesia.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

The third-party consultant engaged by Darco to perform technical and economics due diligence later recommended that certain terms of the cooperation agreement should be renegotiated to render the project viable. However, the West Java government has indicated that it is not agreeable to a renegotiation and that JBL should take steps to commence operation of the project, according to Darco's filing last Thursday.

Darco on Monday said its clarifications were meant to "address the incorrect impression" that the decisions relating to the PEI stake purchase and the project were made without due consideration by the board.

"If carefully managed, the board believes that the project, which has built-in downside protection from the manner the acquisition is structured, could be financially rewarding for the group," it stated in the filing on Monday.

The company also has the right to exercise the reversal option to exit the project and unwind the acquisition as the board deems fit.

Darco, which has no long-term concession projects under its belt, added that securing the Indonesia project will be a "decisive win" - subject to the terms being right and earnings accretive - as it will bring a stable stream of revenue and help establish a track record for the group to bid for more such projects in Indonesia and the rest of Asia.

Although certain board members had differences in opinion on the appropriateness of the PEI stake acquisition, Darco said this was normal as part of the board’s deliberations and debate on entering into any transaction by the company.

Despite the differences in opinion, the board later determined that the management should proceed with the acquisition with the necessary safeguards, as it was of the view that the project, if successful, will transform the group and establish a new business segment for it.

The board also continues to believe it will be in the interest of the company to take another shot at making the project work.

This is after the board had deliberated on and weighed the pros and cons of either exercising the reversal option immediately, or working with the West Java government to secure improved terms and conditions.

Darco has requested Emsus, as its business partner and the seller in the PEI 75 per cent stake deal, to reach out to the government to find a "mutually beneficial and workable solution" to the issues surrounding the project.

Darco on Monday also said that its deputy chairman Robert Wang Zhi has never had a personal interest in the PEI stake acquisition and the project - other than through his shareholding interest in Darco - as far as the board is aware and after it had made "due enquiries".

“As such, the interests of the company and Mr Wang insofar as the acquisition and the project are concerned have been aligned right from the start,” the board added.

Last Thursday, the directors said they believed that there is no reason to consider Mr Wang as having a potential conflict of interest in the project. Minority shareholders owning a combined 15 per cent stake in Darco earlier appealed for Mr Wang to recuse himself from further discussions and decisions on the project, seeing as he is liable to fully reimburse Darco for any and all costs incurred if Darco cannot or decides not to proceed with it. This means he would face personal losses if Darco ditches the project.

The company on Monday reiterated that the deputy chairman has offered to pay for costs and expenses incurred by Darco in excess of S$100,000, and to take over the project from the company if the board is not satisfied with the findings of the due diligence and feasibility studies, and opts to exercise the reversal option.

“Mr Wang has no obligation to make such an offer and has done so gratuitously and purely as a gesture of goodwill as well as to demonstrate his personal belief that the acquisition and project would be beneficial and positive for the group’s development and growth,” the board said.

Shares of Darco were flat at S$0.19 as at 3.30pm on Monday.