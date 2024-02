DBS reported net profit of S$2.27 billion for the fourth quarter ended December, 3 per cent lower than the S$2.34 billion recorded in the year-ago period.

SINGAPORE’S largest bank DBS is cutting the variable pay of its management committee, including chief executive Piyush Gupta, as its members take accountability for the bank’s digital disruptions in 2023.

Variable pay of the group management committee is collectively reduced by 21 per cent, while...