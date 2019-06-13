You are here

DBS, Gojek expand payment services partnership in Singapore

Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 12:09 PM
Gojek riders can now pay for their rides via DBS PayLah!, as DBS and Gojek expand their payment services partnership in Singapore.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

The feature has been made available in the Gojek app for both iOS and Android users in Singapore. Gojek customers will be able to add DBS PayLah! as a preferred payment method for their rides after a one-time authorisation and set-up. 

According to Gojek, about 35 per cent of its daily ride-hailing transactions are paid for in cash.

This presents an opportunity for DBS and Gojek to encourage users - who may not own a debit or credit card and so need an alternative to cash payments – to adopt digital payments, the companies noted. 

Said general manager of Gojek Singapore, Lien Choong Luen: "Through integrating DBS PayLah! in the Gojek app, our riders will have greater flexibility to choose their preferred payment methods, which allows for a more seamless travel and payment experience with every ride.

"This is the latest benefit that we are bringing to our users in partnership with DBS – and will not be the last. We will continue to collaborate to find innovative ways to deliver value to our customers."

The companies also noted that Gojek will be integrated within the DBS PayLah! app over the next few months. 

Looking ahead, both companies are exploring a joint rollout of new services in Indonesia, as part of a regional partnership agreement.

Citing that Indonesia is a key growth market for DBS, Shee Tse Koon, Singapore country head at DBS bank said: "Following the success of DBS and Gojek's partnership in Singapore, where Gojek recently celebrated their 10 million-trip milestone, we have also entered the next phase of our partnership in Indonesia."

DBS and Gojek are now exploring collaboration opportunities in Indonesia, including cross-marketing initiatives.

Ride-hailing company Gojek is headquartered in Indonesia, while DBS has more than 460,000 digibank customers in the country to date.

