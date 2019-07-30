You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Deliveroo Singapore revenue for 2018 up 69% to S$44.5m

Tue, Jul 30, 2019 - 1:08 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

nz_deliveroo_300776.jpg
Deliveroo Singapore on Tuesday said its revenue rose 69 per cent to S$44.5 million for 2018, from S$26.4 million the year prior. This followed a S$20.7 million investment from the food delivery platform’s headquarters, which aided in its Singapore expansion.
PHOTO: ST FILE

DELIVEROO Singapore on Tuesday said its revenue rose 69 per cent to S$44.5 million for 2018, from S$26.4 million the year prior. This followed a S$20.7 million investment from the food delivery platform’s headquarters, which aided in its Singapore expansion.

Following the investment, Deliveroo Singapore expanded its rider and restaurant partners to meet consumer demand in the country. Singapore riders increased to 6,000 as at December 2018, from 2,860 in 2017; and restaurant partners rose to 4,000 partners in 2018, from 2,400 partners the year before.

Currently, Deliveroo Singapore has 6,300 Singapore riders and 4,500 restaurant partners. Its Singapore headcount also stands at 124 employees, up from 104 in 2018 and 79 in 2017.

Deliveroo said that its investment into food innovation saw the opening of its Editions site in Singapore in March 2019 with 10 kitchens and a 40-seater dine-in space with a fully automated ordering system.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The food delivery player has also been operating a new Asia-Pacific performance hub based in the Republic since May 2019, to support business performance optimisation for offices in the region. In the same month, it announced that it had raised US$575 million in a Series G funding round led by Amazon.

"Our strong business and revenue growth reaffirm our efforts and investment in Singapore," Deliveroo Singapore general manager Siddharth Shanker said.

Globally, Deliveroo saw worldwide sales more than double to £277 million (S$461.1 million) as at Dec 31, 2017, from £128.5 million the year prior. Gross profit rose to £64.3 million from £1.1 million the year before.

Companies & Markets

ARA US Hospitality Trust posts maiden DPS of 1.36 US cents, 3.8% above forecast

ANZ Singapore named IFA for Ascott Reit, A-HTrust merger

CDLHT posts 3.3% fall in Q2 DPS on weaker showing from Singapore, Maldives hotels

Ascott Reit posts 8% higher Q2 DPU at 1.98 S cents

SembMarine Q2 loss narrows to S$8.5m

Far East H-Trust Q2 DPS falls 9.9% to 0.91 S cent on lower hotel revenue

Editor's Choice

BT_20190730_SPCEO30_3848516.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Garage

Paring down debt pile top of mind for honestbee's new CEO

BT_20190730_KRVICTORIA30TUR_3848812.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

Is this the house that Jack Ma is building in Singapore?

BT_20190730_VIDBS30ITCB_3848705.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS confident in fending off digital challengers

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_ascottt_300772.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit posts 8% higher Q2 DPU at 1.98 S cents

BT_20190730_KRVICTORIA30TUR_3848812.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

Is this the house that Jack Ma is building in Singapore?

Jul 30, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, CDLHT, Ascendas Reit, Mapletree NAC Trust, Far East H-Trust, SembMarine

Phoenix Road_Image.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

Phoenix Road property sold en bloc above asking price at S$42.6m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly