You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust prices IPO at US$0.78 per stapled security

Thu, May 16, 2019 - 9:38 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

THE manager of Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT), a property trust backed by Los Angeles-based property investor and developer Urban Commons, has lodged a prospectus for EHT's listing on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange.

The offering price is US$0.78 per stapled security. A total of 580.6 million stapled securities are being offered, comprising an international placement of 535.7 million stapled securities to investors, including institutional and other investors in Singapore, and an offering of 44.9 million stapled securities to the public in Singapore.

EHT is a stapled group comprising Eagle Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (EH-Reit) and Eagle Hospitality Business Trust (EH-BT). It has an initial portfolio of 18 full-service hotel properties, with a total of 5,420 rooms and an aggregate valuation of about US$1.27 billion.

The assets span states such as California, Texas, Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Florida, New Jersey and Connecticut. Seventeen of the 18 assets are freehold.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The issuer has projected a yield of 8.2 per cent for the period from May 1, 2019 to Dec 31, 2019.

Investors subscribing for stapled securities under the public offer will pay the offering price in Singapore dollars - that is, S$1.071 per stapled security, based on the exchange rate of US$1.00 to S$1.3731.

DBS Bank, DBS Bank on behalf of certain wealth management clients, Gold Pot Developments Limited and Ji Qi have come onboard as cornerstone investors, which will give them a collective stake of 16.7 per cent post-IPO.

The manager intends to raise gross proceeds of US$565.8 million, which will be used for payment to the vendors for the purchase price of the initial portfolio, payment of the related acquisition costs of the initial portfolio, payment of issue and debt-related costs, as well as working capital.

The sole financial adviser and issue manager for the offering is DBS Bank.

DBS, Merrill Lynch (Singapore), UBS AG, Singapore Branch, BNP Paribas, acting through its Singapore branch, Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch and Jefferies Singapore Limited are the joint bookrunners and underwriters for the offering.

Companies & Markets

SIA Q4 net profit drops 28% on weaker operating performance, higher costs

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust to sell Australian warehouse, outdoor area

Midas court hearing date for winding-up application fixed for May 24

Utico offers town hall for Hyflux investors, wants to restart talks with PUB

Former IPCO, Soh Chee Wen served with civil complaint by Washington firm

Wing Tai issues S$150m 4.48% perpetual securities

Editor's Choice

BT_20190516_YOCDL16ZHENGZHO_3783066.jpg
May 16, 2019
Real Estate

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

BP_Singtel_160519_2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

BP_Neil McGregor_160519_6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire
3 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
4 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file74qumnhwhds1hckqsbv2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA Q4 net profit drops 28% on weaker operating performance, higher costs

doc75dfvl4zgu0uqeum5va_doc6ubx6kwvspuk6w1g2o6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Chua Kee Lock_160519_99.jpg
May 16, 2019
Garage

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

BP_Citi_160519_88.jpg
May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in 20 markets including Asia by Q1 2020

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening