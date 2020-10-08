You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Europe's IPO market is not too bad given its economic crisis

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201008_SOVCOMFLOT_4274452.jpg
Military supplier Hensoldt, Russia's state-owned tanker operator Sovcomflot (above) and Lithuania's state-owned electric utility Ignitis Grupe have all priced their offerings at the bottom end of marketed ranges.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

EUROPE may be staring down the barrel of its worst recession in living memory, but its market for initial public offerings has held up well thus far, all things considered.

"This is a very healthy IPO market given that we are in an economic recession," said Manuel Esteve, Barclay's head of equity capital markets for continental Europe.

IPOs worth about US$21.3 billion have been announced across Europe this year, which is only a 9 per cent drop from the same period last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

In contrast, past financial shocks such as the aftermath of the dot-com bubble in early 2000s, the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 and the European debt crisis that followed saw yearly proceeds drop by more than 60 per cent, the data show.

SEE ALSO

IPO of superstars BTS parent proves to be less than Dynamite

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Still, beneath the surface, the picture is uneven. Offerings with a touch of technology or sustainability have been particularly sought after by investors, while companies in more traditional sectors have been a tougher sell, with some recent listings falling flat.

Military supplier Hensoldt, Russia's state-owned tanker operator Sovcomflot and Lithuania's state-owned electric utility Ignitis Grupe have all priced their offerings at the bottom end of marketed ranges. Camper-van maker Knaus Tabbert, China Yangtze Power and Czech firearms producer Ceska Zbrojovka Group scaled back the size of their offerings amid lacklustre demand. None of these stocks rose in their debuts.

And Europe still trails far behind the booming IPO markets in the United States and Asia, which are seeing a rush of blockbuster deals like Snowflake and Ant Financial's record-breaking planned float.

More than half of this year's IPO proceeds in Europe have been raised over the past month alone, with Poland's Allegro.eu and Britain's THG Holdings selling shares worth billions of dollars as consumers, largely stuck indoors while the pandemic rages on, turn to online shopping.

Allegro priced its share sale at the top of a marketed range and increased the deal size, while THG's fixed-price offering led to one of London's best IPO pops in two years.

Yet, just as listings began to gather steam in Europe after months of inactivity, spiking coronavirus infections roiled equity markets, creating a trickier environment to pitch IPOs and for new stocks to start trading.

"Investors are gravitating toward big, liquid situations whereas the smaller transactions, in less mainstream sectors are more uncertain," Mr Esteve said, adding that the IPO market is "very much alive" with a strong pipeline of candidates.

For companies looking to float this year only a tight gap remains, with the hotly-contested US presidential election in November curtailing the listing window. There will likely be a few IPOs in Europe before that, with uncertainty in the broader market prompting companies to accelerate processes, said Edward Sankey, HSBC Holdings's global head of equity capital markets.

There are unlikely to be a large number of listings, according to Mr Sankey, who said that a number will "drift" into 2021, as others have due to the pandemic.

Academic publisher Springer Nature is said to have postponed what would have been Germany's biggest IPO in more than a year, Bloomberg reported. And it's not the only one to cite market conditions in calling off listings.

Commercial real estate firm Epic Suisse said last week it's shelved a planned float in Zurich, while serial dealmaker Martin Franklin is not going ahead with a London share sale for a new blank-check company. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Terence Loh distances himself from cousin and Evangeline Shen

Pandemic could give ComfortDelGro's taxi business a lift

20% of Hong Leong Finance's loan book opt for deferred repayments

Participation rate in OCBC's scrip dividend scheme made up 75.2% of shareholdings

Corporate digest

VibroPower shareholder wants to oust board

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 12:26 AM
Technology

Tata unveils share buyback of up to US$2.2b

[MUMBAI] Tata Consultancy Services announced a share buyback of as much as US$2.2 billion after posting worse than...

Oct 8, 2020 12:19 AM
Government & Economy

Johnson says lockdown approach correct despite rising cases

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted on Wednesday that his government's approach to controlling...

Oct 8, 2020 12:16 AM
Life & Culture

Johnny Nash, who sang 'I can see clearly now', dies at 80

[HOUSTON] Johnny Nash, a singer whose I can see clearly now reached No 1 on the Billboard charts in 1972,...

Oct 7, 2020 11:33 PM
Transport

Malaysia to stop funding state airline if lessor talks fail

[SINGAPORE] The parent of Malaysia Airlines has warned leasing companies that state fund Khazanah will stop funding...

Oct 7, 2020 11:00 PM
Consumer

Ruby Tuesday is bankrupt

[TENNESSEE] Ruby Tuesday, the struggling casual restaurant chain, filed for bankruptcy Wednesday, just three years...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Caldecott Hill freehold bungalow for sale with S$27m indicative price

Retrenchments hit 4.9 per 1,000 local employees in H1

Terence Loh quits BN Group amid police probe into Novena Global Healthcare

East Coast shophouse home to famous Boon Tong Kee chicken rice put on market

M1, Safra among big retailers with payments disrupted due to Wirecard's exit

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for