You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Firm data pushes euro higher; US dollar resumes fall

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

THE US dollar resumed its decline on Thursday, shrugging off Fed chair Jerome Powell's relatively confident comments on the US economy as survey figures suggested fears of a broadening economic weakness in Europe could be exaggerated.

The single currency popped a fifth of a per cent higher after German retail sales contracted by less than expected while a swathe of PMI surveys from Germany to Spain was broadly within expectations and "the data showed that manufacturing PMI data last month may have overstated the weakness in Europe and that might end up supporting the euro around current levels", said Derek Halpenny, European head of global markets at MUFG based in London.

The euro gained a fifth of a per cent to US$1.1219 but was still within sight of a two-year low of US$1.1110 hit last week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Weak manufacturing survey data and cautious comments from European Central Bank policymakers in April prompted investors to amass large short positions to the tune of a net US$14.8 billion in the week to April 23.

The euro's tiny gains in quiet trading were in contrast to overnight volatility in the greenback after a surprisingly sharp retreat in the ISM index of manufacturing and downgrades to the US inflation outlook prompted investors to sell the US currency and push Treasury yields lower.

It subsequently recovered when Fed chair Jerome Powell said the factors dragging on inflation might be "transitory" and he saw no case for a rate move in either direction.

As a result, the US dollar was half a percent above overnight lows against a basket of its rivals while 10-year Treasury yields were seven basis points above overnight lows.

"Powell is seeing the glass half full," said Konstantinos Anthis, Dubai-based head of research at ADSS.

"What's more important though is that he made it clear that he sees no case for easing interest rates, which of course will not make President Trump happy at all."

Still, interest rate futures markets are pricing in a 64 per cent probability of a rate cut by the end of the year though that probability might change after monthly jobs data due on Friday and US inflation data next week.

Sterling held below a two-week high on Wednesday on speculation that Brexit talks between the British government and the main opposition party were making some progress.

The pound was last at US$1.3054, having been as high as US$1.3101 overnight ahead of a Bank of England rate decision where the central bank is widely expected to hold fire but its comments might shift future rate expectations. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
4 Savings hacks for millennials and more
5 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent

Must Read

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_MAS_020519_77.jpg
May 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS, Bank of Canada trial could herald cheaper, faster and safer cross-border payments

May 2, 2019
Real Estate

'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening