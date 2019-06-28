You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

First Resources raises investment in subsidiary by S$37.7m

Fri, Jun 28, 2019 - 1:12 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

PALM oil producer First Resources on Friday said it is raising its investment in subsidiary PT Borneo Ketapang Permai (PT BKP) via a 393.57 billion rupiah (S$37.7 million) subscription for another 393.6 million shares.

Meanwhile, its indirect subsidiary PT Subur Arum Makmur will also subscribe for 20.7 million shares in PT Borneo Ketapang Permai for 20.71 billion rupiah.

Following the subscription, the shareholdings of First Resources and PT Subur Arum Makmur in PT BKP will remain unchanged at 95 per cent and 5 per cent respectively.

First Resources said the transactions were funded by a combination of internal resources and the capitalisation of intercompany loans. They are not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets and earnings per share of the group for the current fiscal year ending Dec 31.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The group added that the transactions also do not constitute disclosable transactions under Chapter 10 of the SGX's listing manual.

Companies & Markets

Funan mall reopens after S$560m renovation

Auditor issues disclaimer of opinion on LionGold's financial statements

Singtel names Ng Kuo Pin as new CEO for unit NCS

Cash offer to delist Memtech extended to July 12

Frasers Hospitality Reit takes out S$370m in loan facilities

Ayondo interim CEO to quit after less than 6 months on the job

Editor's Choice

ak_mas_2706.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore reviewing again 2019 growth forecast: MAS chief

nwy_sgx_280619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX revamps to drive growth in multiple asset classes

BT_20190628_LMXEGM28A_3820982.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Minorities block Challenger's delisting; exit offer will lapse

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
3 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
4 Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home
5 Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

housing.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Housing loans extend drop in May but overall lending rises on business loans: MAS data

AK_sgworkers_2806.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
SME

SMEs to get extra S$10,000 subsidy to help train workers

Jun 28, 2019
Real Estate

Government trims again industrial land supply amid weaker growth outlook

NgKuoPin.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel names Ng Kuo Pin as new CEO for unit NCS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening