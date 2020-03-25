You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Fitch downgrades Geo Energy Resources

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 8:57 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

FITCH ratings has downgraded Geo Energy Resources' long-term issuer default rating and the rating on its subsidiary Geo Coal International's outstanding senior unsecured guaranteed notes from B- to CC. 

The ratings downgrade reflects the view that a default is probable within the next 12 months, given its weak operating profile and deteriorating liquidity, Fitch said in a statement on Wednesday. 

"We believe Geo faces significant risk in refinancing the US dollar unsecured notes in light of its deteriorating liquidity and persistent negative free cash flow due to our expectation of weak coal prices," Fitch said. 

The company's operating profile as also "weakened significantly" on the back of weak coal prices and falling reserves. It is hence expecting Geo to experience material cash shortfall with little possibility to access new funding. 

The likelihood of Geo's proposed acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in two Indonesian coal mines has also declined, given that the company has extended the long date to the agreement twice, "signalling execution uncertainty". With the absence of acquisitions, Geo's declining reserves is "likely to challenge the continuity of its operations".

SEE ALSO

Fitch expects reduced visibility on Singtel's free cash flow

Refinancing would thus continue to be a challenge for the company, especially when its US dollar notes mature in October 2022. 

Fitch also said that Geo has one of the weakest energy-adjusted cost positions among Fitch-rated Indonesian coal miners, and with the recent revision of coal prices by Fitch, will lower unit profitability to US$2.50/tonne from around US$3/tonne last year and US$10/tonne in 2018.

Furthermore, with Geo's high exposure to China, which contributed 50 per cent of its 2019 sales, it will be exposed to the slowdown in coal demand amid the Covid-19 outbreak. 

Geo shares were up 1.3 per cent to S$0.08 on Wednesday.

Companies & Markets

ARA H-Trust launches cost-cutting measures amid virus outbreak

Sim Leisure incorporates subsidiary in Singapore

UnUsUaL Limited implements pay cut and other moves to conserve cash reserves amid virus crisis

UMS Holdings extends suspension of Penang factory operations

Wilmar sets up 4 new subsidiaries and acquires 1 firm

Fortress Minerals mining activities remain suspended as Malaysia extends movement control order

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 25, 2020 08:50 PM
Consumer

iPhone makers suspend India production due to lockdown

[NEW DELHI] Foxconn and Wistron Corp have suspended all production at their Indian plants to comply with a...

Mar 25, 2020 08:50 PM
Garage

Brian Koo may withdraw lifeline for honestbee; ex-director denies startup’s allegations

HONESTBEE may lose the support of its white knight, LG scion Brian Koo, the distressed startup told its creditors in...

Mar 25, 2020 08:33 PM
Companies & Markets

ARA H-Trust launches cost-cutting measures amid virus outbreak

ARA US Hospitality Trust (ARA H-Trust) has initiated cost controls by cutting labour cost hours and staffing,...

Mar 25, 2020 08:29 PM
Banking & Finance

Maybank offers free remittance services for Malaysians in Singapore

MAYBANK announced on Wednesday that it is offering complimentary remittance services for Malaysians working and...

Mar 25, 2020 08:18 PM
Life & Culture

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

[LONDON] Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, is showing mild symptoms of the new...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.