You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Food Empire posts 84% jump in Q4 net profit of US$5m

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 10:39 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

FOOD Empire Holdings on Monday reported an 83.6 per cent jump in net profit to about US$5 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019.

Revenue for the instant coffee and snack manufacturer grew 4.7 per cent to US$73.3 million, with sales increasing in its Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) markets. Meanwhile, sales in South-east Asia decreased by 5.6 per cent due to the rationalisation of underperforming markets.

Earnings per share were 0.93 US cent for the quarter under review, compared with 0.51 cent a year ago.

For the full year, net profit grew 44.3 per cent to US$26.1 million from US$18.1 million in FY2018. Revenue edged up 1.5 per cent to US$288.6 million from US$284.3 million previously, mainly due to higher sales in local currency terms in the group's key markets.

The gains were partially offset by the lower contribution from the South-east Asia market as well as lower translated revenue resulting from the depreciation of the Russian ruble against the US dollar.

SEE ALSO

Grand Venture Tech posts 34% drop in FY2019 after-tax profit

Earnings per share were 4.89 US cents for the full year, up from 3.39 cents in the previous year.

Commenting on the positive results, executive chairman Tan Wang Cheow said: "The favourable outcome is a testament to the effectiveness of the Group's strategies implemented to address identified problems and improve profitability. Moving ahead, we will remain focused on growing our key markets, streamlining our business operations and looking for strategic mergers and acquisitions opportunities to achieve sustainable growth."

The group does not expect the Covid-19 outbreak to have any direct or significant impact on its plans for the year, despite the substantial uncertainty over the disease's duration and severity.

It plans to continue investing in branding, product development and expanding distribution networks, as well as restructuring business operations to streamline the organisation to be more cost-efficient and sustainable.

Its first non-dairy creamer (NDC) plant is currently fully utilised, with the company planning to construct a second NDC project in Iskandar, Malaysia over the next 24 months.

Food Empire shares closed down one cent or 1.3 per cent to S$0.76 on Monday before the results were announced.

Companies & Markets

Unit of Singtel associate Bharti Airtel gets approval for merger

Grand Venture Tech posts 34% drop in FY2019 after-tax profit

Forise International says it expects higher loss for FY2019

JEP Holdings FY2019 net profit nearly triples to S$6.5m

Ascendas Reit sells Changi warehouse to Hao Mart for S$20.3m

APAC Realty posts 33% rise in Q4 net profit of S$5.5m

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 24, 2020 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

India's nationalist leader holds huge rally for Trump's visit

[AHMEDABAD] Donald Trump was cheered by more than 100,000 Indians at the opening of the world's largest cricket...

Feb 24, 2020 10:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Unit of Singtel associate Bharti Airtel gets approval for merger

THE deadline for a scheme to merge Indian telco joint venture Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel, a subsidiary of...

Feb 24, 2020 08:57 PM
Government & Economy

Mahathir's resignation accepted but will stay on as interim PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad unexpectedly resigned as prime minister on Monday, leaving the Southeast...

Feb 24, 2020 08:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Grand Venture Tech posts 34% drop in FY2019 after-tax profit

GRAND Venture Technology on Monday posted profit after tax of S$3.1 million for the full year ended Dec 31, down 33....

Feb 24, 2020 08:10 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 1 new case in S'pore; 2 others discharged

[SINGAPORE] Two more people with the coronavirus disease were discharged and one new case was confirmed by the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly