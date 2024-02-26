Frasers Centrepoint Trust expected to join STI in March review

Subscribers

Published Mon, Feb 26, 2024
Analysts note that Frasers Centrepoint Trust, which has suburban malls such as Northpoint City North Wing in its portfolio, can be included in the benchmark index given its high market capitalisation.
THE king of heartland malls could earn a place on the Straits Times Index (STI) at the next quarterly review in March.

Analysts said that they expect Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) to be included in the benchmark index in the upcoming review given its high market capitalisation.

The trust has nine retail properties in its portfolio, of which most are suburban malls such as Northpoint City North Wing in Yishun and Nex in Serangoon.

