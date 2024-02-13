Grand Banks Yachts H1 profit jumps 91.7% to S$6.9 million; declares interim dividend of S$0.005 a share

LUXURY yacht builder Grand Banks Yachts on Tuesday (Feb 13) posted a net profit of S$6.9 million for the first half ended Dec 31, 2023, climbing 91.7 per cent from S$3.6 million in the corresponding year-ago period.

This was driven by increased boat-building activities at the group’s Pasir Gudung manufacturing yard in Johor, Malaysia, as well as higher sales.

The increased profit translated to H1 FY2024 earnings per share of S$0.0375, up from S$0.0196 in H1 FY2023.

Revenue for the period came in at S$65 million, 29.5 per cent higher year on year from S$50.2 million.

The group has declared an interim dividend of S$0.005 per share for the period, its first interim dividend since 2008.