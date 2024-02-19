Grand Venture Technology chief executive Julian Ng says that the company is leaning into its culture of innovation to engage its customers and better serve them.

"Grand Venture Tech seeks to broaden its skill sets to chase next stage of growth"

GRAND Venture Technology has had a difficult year. The manufacturing service provider has been navigating a cyclical downturn in the semiconductor industry, which is grappling with higher-than-usual inventory levels.

Despite this, the company is taking the initiative to build its capabilities – ahead of what could be another boom in semiconductor demand, driven by artificial intelligence and other use cases.

In December 2023, the company announced that it would acquire ACP Metal Finishing, a surface treatment specialist that has expertise in coating a range of metals.

At the time, the company said that the acquisition would allow the group to provide component machining, sheet metal fabrication,...