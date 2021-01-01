You are here

Heeton Holdings appoints new CEO

Fri, Jan 01, 2021 - 10:30 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

IVAN Hoh Chin Hiep has been appointed chief executive officer of mainboard-listed property group Heeton Holdings with effect from Jan 1, 2021.

Mr Hoh was previously chief operating officer of the group, a position he held since October 2019.

Prior to joining Heeton, Mr Hoh was managing director of PropNex International from January 2007 to April 2017, managing director of PropNex Investment from May 2017 to March 2018, and managing partner of PropNex Realty from April 2018 to September 2019.

Heeton announced in August 2019 that Eric Teng will be stepping down as CEO and executive director, with effect from Oct 1, 2019.

Vince Toh Giap Eng, the incumbent executive deputy chairman and executive director of the group, assumed the responsibilities of CEO in the interim.

The counter closed flat at 19.3 Singapore cents on Thursday.

