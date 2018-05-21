You are here
BT EXCLUSIVE
Helping S-chips regain their mojo
SGX RegCo will require the participation of Chinese cornerstone investors or state-owned enterprises in future listings of China firms
Singapore
CHINA companies seeking to raise funds by listing in Singapore will soon have to rope in state-owned enterprises (SOE) or mainland cornerstone investors, as Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) tries to win back the lost trust in S-chips.
For future initial public
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg