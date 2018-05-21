You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
BT EXCLUSIVE

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

SGX RegCo will require the participation of Chinese cornerstone investors or state-owned enterprises in future listings of China firms
Mon, May 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM
angelat@sph.com.sg

BP_SGX_210518_3.jpg
China companies seeking to raise funds by listing in Singapore will soon have to rope in state-owned enterprises (SOE) or mainland cornerstone investors, as Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) tries to win back the lost trust in S-chips.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

CHINA companies seeking to raise funds by listing in Singapore will soon have to rope in state-owned enterprises (SOE) or mainland cornerstone investors, as Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) tries to win back the lost trust in S-chips.

For future initial public

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180521_LSSC18_3442876.jpg
May 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart's digitalisation push nets more customers

May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hard for minorities to win in LTC delisting

Most Read

1 SIA to merge SilkAir into flagship carrier; CEO cites connectivity within plane fleet
2 SIA to drop SilkAir brand; bring it under its wing
3 Chinatown Plaza sold en bloc for S$260m
4 Cash-filled designer handbags seized in raids on Malaysia's Najib
5 ESR-Reit, Viva Industrial Trust to merge; VIT stapled securityholders to receive S$0.96 per unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180521_NAHTRADE21_3443351.jpg
May 21, 2018
Government & Economy

No trade war as China pledges 'significantly' more US buying

May 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers

BT_20180521_RCCOL21_3443364.jpg
May 21, 2018
Stocks

US Treasury yields, Europe worries suggest another volatile week

BT_20180521_LSSC18_3442876.jpg
May 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart's digitalisation push nets more customers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening