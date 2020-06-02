HK stocks rally after Trump holds fire

Get our introductory offer at only
Hong Kong
HONG Kong stocks rose, with the benchmark index capping its best day in more than two months, on speculation that the United States will not take extreme steps in response to China's crackdown on the city.
The Hang Seng Index closed 3.4 per cent higher, led by real estate...
