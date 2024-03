City Developments is up as much as 3.7 per cent to S$5.96 after the midday trading break.

SHARES of City Developments (CDL) rose steadily on Monday (Mar 11) after the property developer announced it had initiated share buybacks for its ordinary shares on the open market.

As at 1.40 pm after the midday trading break, the counter gained as much as S$0.21 or 3.7 per cent to S$5.96 after 2.3 million...