CDL net profit drops 75% to S$317.3 million for 2023, targets S$1 billion in divestments

Samuel Oh Mia Pei

Published Wed, Feb 28, 2024 · 8:35 am Updated Wed, Feb 28, 2024 · 10:53 am
CDL's EPS stands at S$0.27 for the half year, up from S$0.176 the previous year.
PHOTO: BT FILE

City Developments Limited (CDL)

CITY Developments Ltd’s (CDL) net profit dropped 75 per cent to S$317.3 million in 2023, as higher financing costs ate into profits in the absence of divestment gains.

Shares of CDL fell 3.2 per cent in the morning, losing S$0.19 to touch a five-year low at S$5.77 at 10.12 am with 3.1 million shares changing hands. The counter closed at S$5.78 on Wednesday (Feb 28), down S$0.18.

The property group posted a 50 per cent rise in revenue to a record S$4.9 billion for the year ended Dec 31, 2023, driven by its property development segment. But it missed analysts’ earnings estimates, which averaged S$358 million in forecasts compiled by Bloomberg.

CDL said its net finance costs doubled and eroded...

