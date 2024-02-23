Subscribers

Hot stock: Genting Singapore falls 10.2% amid heavy trading

Mia Pei

Published Fri, Feb 23, 2024 · 10:55 am Updated Fri, Feb 23, 2024 · 12:18 pm
Genting Singapore’s shares fall as much as S$0.105 to S$0.925 as at 9.52 am, with 75.8 million shares changing hands.
SHARES of Genting Singapore dropped 10.2 per cent at Friday’s (Feb 23) open, after the operator of Resorts World Sentosa reported disappointing Q4 financials the day before.

The counter fell as much as S$0.105 to S$0.925 as at 9.52 am, with 75.8 million shares changing hands. Last time it closed at this level was on Dec 6, 2023.

Despite higher profit for H2, its core net profit of S$127.1 million for the fourth quarter was 5 per cent lower year on year, and 41 per cent lower on the quarter, missing...

