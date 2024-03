No Signboard's trading resumption comes ahead of the record date for its proposed six-to-one share consolidation.

"Hot stock: No Signboard slumps 45.2% as trading resumes after more than 2 years"

SHARES of No Signboard tumbled on Friday (Mar 15) morning, as the restaurant operator resumed trading more than two years after it first called for a voluntary suspension.

As at 9 am, the counter fell as much as 90.3 per cent or S$0.028 to S$0.003, after 500 million securities changed hands.

It later clawed...