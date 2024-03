RHB has upgraded Riverstone Holdings to “buy” from “neutral” on its improving sales volume and above-industry margin profile.

SHARES of Riverstone Holdings were up as much as 8.9 per cent to S$0.84 during Thursday’s (Mar 21) earning trading.

The last time the counter closed near the level was on May 4, 2022.

As at 10.33 am, it was trading up 7.8 per cent to S$0.825 with 8.6 million shares changing hands. It stood as the 10th...