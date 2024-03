Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Already have an account? Log in

SHARES of mainboard-listed Seatrium lost as much as 11.2 per cent on Monday (Mar 18), extending two days of losses.

The counter reached a low of S$0.079 at 3.57 pm, down S$0.01 from Friday’s closing price. The last time the counter closed near this level was in November 2021.

By 4.20 pm, Seatrium’s...