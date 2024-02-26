Subscribers

Seatrium’s H2 loss widens to S$1.7 billion, proposes 20-to-1 share consolidation to axe ‘penny stock’ status

SEATRIUM reported a net loss of S$1.7 billion for the second half ended Dec 31, 2023, widening from a net loss of S$118.3 million in the same period a year earlier.

Loss per share (LPS) for the period stood at S$0.0246 as opposed to LPS of S$0.0038 in H2 FY2022.

For FY2023, the group’s net loss stood at S$1.9 billion as opposed to a loss of S$261.1 million the prior year, with LPS at S$0.0312 compared with S$0.0083. Its revenue for the year was S$7.3 billion compared with S$1.9 billion in FY2022. 

