How does Hong Kong's new Reit ETF stack up against Singapore-listed ones?

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
ON THURSDAY, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE) saw the listing of its first real estate investment trust (Reit) exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Samsung Asset Management launched the Samsung S&P High Dividend Asia Pacific ex-New Zealand Reits ETF at US$2.50 a share.
It tracks the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes