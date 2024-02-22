HRnetGroup H2 profit rises 7.1% to S$35.3 million on strong profit margin

MAINBOARD-LISTED HRnetGroup posted a 7.1 per cent rise in net profit to S$35.3 million for the second half of 2023, from S$32.9 million in the previous corresponding period.

This was mainly due to factors including a strong profit margin, partially offset by lower revenue, the recruitment and consulting company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday (Feb 22).

Revenue for H2 2023 fell 4.7 per cent to S$283.7 million, from S$297.6 million a year earlier. This was due to tough economic conditions and sector-wide profit downgrades.

Earnings per share stood at 3.58 Singapore cents for the half-year ended Dec 31, up from 3.3 Singapore cents the previous year.

A final dividend of 2.13 Singapore cents per share was proposed for 2023, up from 1.87 Singapore cents the year before, subject to shareholders’ approval at the group’s upcoming annual general meeting in April. The date payable will be announced later.