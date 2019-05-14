HRnetGroup ratings, target price cut after 'disappointing' Q1 earnings

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
DBS Group Research on Monday downgraded its rating on HRnetGroup to "hold" after cutting its FY19 and FY20 earnings forecast for the recruitment firm.
The brokerage cited its "disappointing" first-quarter results, as well as macro indicators which point to a more
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg