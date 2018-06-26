You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hwa Hong buys 2 commercial sites from CDL for S$13.8m

Tue, Jun 26, 2018 - 1:11 PM
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

HWA Hong Corporation has acquired two commercial freehold plots at Jalan Besar in Singapore from City Developments Limited (CDL) for S$13.8 million in total.

The option to purchase was exercised by Hwa Hong's indirect wholly owned subsidiary Global Trade Investment Management Pte Ltd (GTI) on Tuesday.

The two sites have a combined land area of about 300.1 square metres (3,230 square feet) and are zoned “commercial” with a gross plot ratio of 3.0.

They are located close to City Square Mall and Little India, and within walking distance of Farrer Park and Jalan Besar MRT stations. The sites are also a short drive to the central business district.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

JLL had on April 23 launched an expression of interest (EOI) exercise by inviting submissions for the purchase of the subject sites. Interested parties were invited to submit their expressions of interest to JLL in sealed envelopes on a confidential basis by the closing date of 3pm on May 30. 

Multiple expressions of interest were received by JLL. GTI was selected under the EOI Exercise and granted the option to purchase on June 12.

The group said ithat t plans to develop the sites into one or two commercial buildings with a maximum total gross floor area of about 900.3 sq m (9,691 sq ft).

"The acquisition will allow the group to invest in the subject sites and thereby expand its commercial property portfolio in Singapore," Hwa Hong added. "The acquisition is also in line with the group’s strategy to seek development opportunities in Singapore to strengthen its recurrent future rental income and for capital appreciation."

No shareholders’ approval is required for the acquisition.

Editor's Choice

as-obike2506.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy confirms former MD's lawsuit

Most Read

1 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
2 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
3 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
4 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
5 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2018-06-25T052321Z_1846905391_RC160CBC43C0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-MANUFACTURING.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output stays strong with 11.1% surge in May

file6uefmhcolsltgf st photo joyce fang.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Reform evaluation, supervision, tech could shape next decade's regulatory agenda: MAS' Menon

as-obike2506.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global Yellow Pages' 1-for-5 rights issue fully taken up, but by only some of its shareholders

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening