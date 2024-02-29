IHH Healthcare revises dividend policy upwards; reports 280% Q4 earnings jump

INTEGRATED healthcare provider IHH Healthcare on Thursday (Feb 29) enhanced its dividend policy, while reporting earnings of RM727.5 million (S$205.8 million) for the fourth fiscal quarter ended December 2023, a 280 per cent jump from RM191.3 million in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

The dividend policy is revised upwards to no less than 30 per cent of the group’s profit after tax and minority interests, excluding exceptional items, from a ‘no less than 20 per cent’ policy. With this, the company declared a second and final cash dividend of 5.5 sen per share for FY23, to be paid on Apr 26.

On a per-share basis, its latest financial result translated to earnings of 8.26 sen, versus 2.17 sen in the previous year. The company said that the outperformance was driven by higher patient volumes and improved case mix, with its hospitals serving more acute patients.

Q4 revenue rose 9 per cent to RM5.3 billion, as hospital and healthcare revenue rose 13 per cent to RM5.2 billion, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation jumped 10 per cent to RM1.2 billion.