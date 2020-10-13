Indonesia's Wiluan family loses bid to prevent JM order for KS Energy

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
A SECOND shot by Indonesia's Wiluan family to fight key creditor OCBC's bid to place KS Energy and a key unit under judicial management (JM) failed on Tuesday.
In a two-hour-long JM hearing at the Singapore High Court that was hotly contested by the management of the ailing Singapore-...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes