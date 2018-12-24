Investor appetite stays muted for Christmas

Get our introductory offer at only
MARKETS in Singapore and across most of Asia look set for quieter trading this week as worries continue to mute investors' appetites for eating, drinking and merrymaking.
Concerns of slowing economic growth and a government shutdown sent Wall Street stocks spiralling down last Friday.
