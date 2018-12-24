You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
STOCKS

Investor appetite stays muted for Christmas

Mon, Dec 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

MARKETS in Singapore and across most of Asia look set for quieter trading this week as worries continue to mute investors' appetites for eating, drinking and merrymaking.

Concerns of slowing economic growth and a government shutdown sent Wall Street stocks spiralling down last Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate

US stocks in for rough 2019 start in absence of positive drivers

Heeton sees significant revenue share from hospitality

Amid all the bad news, gold continues to glitter

Tough year for Treasuries ends with US$131 billion auction blitz

Canadian dollar hits 19-month low as risk aversion offsets GDP gain

Editor's Choice

BT_20181222_SINGINVEST_3650361.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Banking & Finance

Finance firms' loans hitting records on relaxed SME lending rules

BT_20181222_PG1_COVER_3650026.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Brunch

Not plugged in?: Why we are so slow to adopt electric cars, and what lies ahead

BT_20181222_CCGRAB_3650326.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Garage

Safety and service quality are tops for 2019, says Grab's head of regional operations

Most Read

1 Not plugged in?: Why we are so slow to adopt electric cars, and what lies ahead
2 Global banks chasing Asia techs' transaction business as trade tensions continue
3 Apple risks iPhone ban in Germany after court case loss
4 DKSH to buy Auric Pacific's distribution business in Singapore, Malaysia for 160m Swiss francs
5 SGX RegCo orders special audit of SBI Offshore over property disposal
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181222_PG1_COVER_3650026.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Brunch

Not plugged in?: Why we are so slow to adopt electric cars, and what lies ahead

BT_20181222_SINGINVEST_3650361.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Banking & Finance

Finance firms' loans hitting records on relaxed SME lending rules

BT_20181222_CCGRAB_3650326.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Garage

Safety and service quality are tops for 2019, says Grab's head of regional operations

BT_20181222_GOLDMAN_3650276.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore to expand 1MDB criminal probe to include Goldman Sachs group: sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening