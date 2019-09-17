You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ISOTeam's SG Bike gets nod to acquire Mobike's 25,000 bike fleet

Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 1:48 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

THE Land Transport Authority of Singapore (LTA) has granted ISOTeam's 51 per cent-owned subsidiary, SG Bike, its in-principle approval to transfer Mobike's bicycle sharing licence for 25,000 bicycles to SG Bike.

SG Bike will pay LTA a performance bond of S$750,000, which is S$30 per bike.

Both SG Bike and Mobike must demonstrate that SG Bike's mobile app can be used to hire Mobike's bicycles.

SG Bike must also surrender its own bike-sharing licence held since Oct 29, 2018, and that is valid till Oct 31, 2020.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Both parties must implement plans in accordance with information provided to LTA and provide evidence to show SG Bike has all the rights, title and interest with regards to the Mobike bicycles.

ISOTeam announced in August that SG Bike was buying Mobike's bike-sharing licence and 25,000 bicycles in Singapore for S$2.54 million.

The shares of ISOTeam, which provides building maintenance and estate upgrading services, traded flat at S$0.23 as at 1.07pm.

Companies & Markets

USP appoints new CEO after auditor flags going concern doubts

Singapore is second-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: poll

Sembmarine's Brazil shipyard completes FPSO vessel for Petrobas consortium

Artivision to pay lower amount to acquire MC Payment under amended deal

Mapletree Industrial Trust to raise at least S$350m from private placement

Keppel DC Reit raises S$478.2m via private placement, preferential offering

Editor's Choice

nz_aramco_170923.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

nz_sg_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

BT_20190917_RJLENDLEASE17SYK2_3894153.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_peklianguan_170951.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director on bail amid corruption probe

nz_mapletree_170954.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust to raise at least S$350m from private placement

nz_nodex_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.9% in August, better than expected

Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore is second-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly