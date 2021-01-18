iX Biopharma appoints new chief commercial officer

PHARMACEUTICAL company iX Biopharma has appointed a new chief commercial officer (CCO) to develop the Catalist-listed company's global commercial strategies.

In an exchange filing on Monday, the company said Eva Tan, formerly its director of corporate and commercial strategy, has been appointed CCO with immediate effect.

The 36-year-old has led the group in the commercialisation of its pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and medical cannabis business segments since joining iX Biopharma in September 2017, the company said.

She spearheaded the market launch of the Entity line of nutraceuticals, which is food that is believed to provide medicinal or health benefits, in 2019. The former corporate lawyer is now driving the group's commercial push into China, according to its press statement.

Eddy Lee, chairman and chief executive of the company, said the company is undergoing a transition of its focus from research and development into commercialisation.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Eva's execution capabilities, track record and deep understanding of the group's businesses make her a strong addition to our executive management team; and primes the group to enter a new phase of growth," Mr Lee said.