Keong Hong Holdings to buy Chin Bee industrial buildings for S$10.8 million

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 5:55 PM
CONSTRUCTION and property group Keong Hong Holdings plans to buy two industrial properties, to raise productivity in the pre-fabricated bathroom business.

Keong Hong Construction, a wholly owned subsidiary, entered into an option to purchase the buildings in the Chin Bee area of Taman Jurong for S$10.75 million, the company said on Friday.

The properties - 20, Chin Bee Drive and 21, Fourth Chin Bee Road - have a site area of 239,253 sq ft altogether, with a lease until June 30, 2035. The price was reached on an arm's length basis between a willing seller and willing buyer, said Keong Hong, which is buying the two properties as a single indivisible plot from paperboard box maker TCG Rengo (S).

The proposed acquisition "is in the ordinary course of business of the group", Keong Hong announced, noting that it will use the properties to raise productivity from snagging "adequate space" for the assembly and fitting of pre-fabricated bathroom units.

It added: "The building will also be co-located with the related companies of the group to harness business synergies and achieving better investment returns through shared usage of the premise."

The group also said that the proposed acquisition, which will be funded through both internal resources and bank borrowings, is not expected to have material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible assets per share for the year to Sept 30.

Keong Hong last traded at S$0.515 on Aug 23.

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit can be sponsor's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

BP_SGfactory_270418_2.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output eases again in July, posting 6% growth in line with expectations

Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore visitor arrivals, hotel room revenue up in Q1; tourist spending dips

Aug 24, 2018
Transport

Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source

Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia files criminal charges against Jho Low and father: report

