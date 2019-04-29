You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp ups limit of medium-term note programme to US$5b from US$3b

Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 8:50 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

OFFSHORE and marine company Keppel Corp has increased the investable limit of its multi-currency medium-term note programme to US$5 billion from US$3 billion.

Net proceeds from the issue of the notes under the upsized programme will be used for general corporate or working capital purposes, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

It has applied to the Singapore Exchange for permission to deal in, and for quotation of, any notes issued under the new programme.

Keppel Corp shares closed unchanged at S$6.95 on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Nigeria flour maker to recommend Olam’s 130b naira acquisition offer to shareholders

CAD investigates No Signboard over share buyback; CEO's passport seized

Raffles Medical Q1 profit falls 13.7% on Chongqing hospital start-up costs

iFast Q1 profit down 41.8% on lower revenue, higher expenses

DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b; to pay out 30 S cents per share for quarter

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_JABRIGHTZ9W0_3766017.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver linings in economy amid weak sentiment

Most Read

1 After Hyflux's fall, Singapore debt buyers are scrutinising other firms
2 Organising the organisation
3 UOB shareholders pleased with its performance, but raise questions about expenses, practices
4 Hot stock: Venture Corp shares down 8.6% after citing near-term volatility
5 Nikkei buys Singapore-based media startup DealStreetAsia
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_DBS_290419_32.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b; to pay out 30 S cents per share for quarter

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

Apr 29, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Best World, iFast, Raffles Medical, Thakral, No Signboard, Ayondo

Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

CAD investigates No Signboard over share buyback; CEO's passport seized

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening