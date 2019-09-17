You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit raises S$478.2m via private placement, preferential offering

Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 8:58 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

KEPPEL DC Reit has raised S$478.2 million through a private placement of 135 million units at an issue price of S$1.744 per unit, and a preferential offering of about 142 million units at an issue price of S$1.71. 

The private placement announced on Monday, drew strong demand from new and existing investors, which led to the book being approximately 9.3 times subscribed, the manager of Keppel DC Reit said. 

The issue price under the private placement was at the top end of the price range of between S$1.703 and S$1.744, and was at a 2.5 per cent discount to the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of S$1.7882 on the preceding market day on Sept 13, before the underwriting agreement was signed. 

The issue price under the preferential offering has been fixed at S$1.71 per unit, or a 4.4 per cent discount to the VWAP, on the basis of 105 new units for every 1,000 new units. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Units in Keppel DC Reit last traded at S$1.80 on a cum dividend basis, up 2.3 per cent, or four Singapore cents on Sept 13. The company requested for the lifting of its trading halt late on Monday night following this announcement. 

The new units under the private placement are expected to be issued on, or around Sept 25, while the new units under the preferential offering are expected to be listed on Oct 15. 

Total gross proceeds from the equity fund raising will amount to S$478.2 million, comprising about S$235.4 million from the private placement, and about S$242.8 million from the preferential offering. 

The manager intends to use S$438.6 million, or 91.7 per cent of the proceeds to partially fund the proposed acquisition of a 99 per cent interest in a data centre, Keppel DC Singapore 4, as well as a 100 per cent stake in 1-Net North Data Centre.

Another S$31 million, or 6.5 per cent of the proceeds will be used to fund capital expenditure, and about S$8.6 million, or 1.8 per cent will be used for estimated fees incurred from the equity fund raising. The balance, if any, will be used for general corporate purposes, the manager said. 

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the manager noted that both acquisitions, which are slated to be completed in the fourth quarter, are expected to be highly accretive to Keppel DC Reit's distribution per unit. When completed, the Reit's assets under management will grow by 30.7 per cent to S$2.58 billion, comprising 17 data centres globally.

DBS Bank, Citigroup Global Markets Singapore, Credit Suisse (Singapore) and CLSA Singapore were the joint underwriters for this round of equity fund raising. 

Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director on bail amid corruption probe

Mapletree and its Reit to buy US$1.37b of data centres

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Changing hands

Aramco pushes ahead with IPO work despite drone attacks

Singapore O&G plays soar on oil supply fears

Editor's Choice

nz_aramco_170923.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

nz_sg_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

BT_20190917_RJLENDLEASE17SYK2_3894153.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_nodex_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports down 8.9% in August

nz_peklianguan_170951.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director on bail amid corruption probe

nz_aramco_170923.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

nz_sg_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly