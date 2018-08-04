You are here
Keppel must uphold standards even in tough conditions: PM
It has closed a 'painful chapter' after resolution of Brazil case, says chairman Lee Boon Yang at its 50th anniversary dinner
KEPPEL Corporation is a sterling example of a successful government-linked company that is run completely on a commercial basis, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
He pointed out that while Keppel is a publicly listed company with Temasek as its largest shareholder, its
