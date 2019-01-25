You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel reverses losses to post S$135m Q4 profit

It is exploring and investing in new businesses with a view to developing future growth engines, says CEO
Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

Singapore

KEPPEL Corporation posted S$134.5 million in its 2018 fourth-quarter earnings, reversing losses of S$492 million a year ago, which had included the S$618.7 million one-off financial penalty and related costs arising from Keppel Offshore & Marine (O&M)'s global resolution

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

Temasek's ST Telemedia takes majority stake in cloud computing firm

MAS revises takeover rules for dual-class shares

Keppel-KBS US Reit Q4 DPU falls below forecast after rights issue

Editor's Choice

SL_IBIWS_240119_1.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Catalist: to grow or to heal?

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
3 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
4 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
5 Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_grabgen _240119_62.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Transport

Singapore to streamline rules governing taxis, private-hire cars

Drew and Napier - Davinder Singh - 2_Brighter, cropped for L500.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's ST Telemedia acquires majority stake in cloud computing firm

Jan 24, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS clarifies takeover rules on general offers for dual-class shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening