Kim Heng Offshore & Marine secures fabrication jobs totalling S$7m

KIM Heng Offshore & Marine Holdings, an integrated offshore and marine value chain services provider, has secured various fabrication jobs with a total value of about S$7 million.

It did not reveal who the customer was, only saying that it was "well-established".

Completion of the fabrication jobs is scheduled to take place over six months commencing from the first quarter of the financial year ended Dec 31, 2019.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the fabrication jobs are expected to contribute positively to the group's earnings per share and net tangible assets for that financial year.