Kimly appoints Lau Chin Huat as new independent director

Thu, Sep 19, 2019 - 9:07 PM
CATALIST-listed coffeeshop operator Kimly has appointed Lau Chin Huat as a new independent director, the company announced in a bourse filing on Thursday. 

Mr Lau is a partner at his accounting firm, Lau Chin Huat and Co, set up in 1986. Prior to that, he worked at an international firm of accountants and consultants. He holds directorships in about 10 other private companies. 

Kimly's latest board addition comes as the company is embroiled in investigations over its controversial planned purchase of Asian Story Corporation which was later axed. 

In November last year, Kimly disclosed that its chairman Lim Hee Liat and executive director Chia Cher Khiang are being investigated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Commercial Affairs Department in connection with possible offences under the Securities and Futures Act.

Kimly shares closed flat at S$0.22 on Thursday.

