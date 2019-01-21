You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Kimly's human resource, special projects director named head of operations

Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 12:43 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

EMBATTLED coffee shop operator Kimly has promoted its human resource and special projects head, according to a bourse filing during the midday trading break on Monday.

Tan Chong Sing, 42, became head of operations on the same day - an executive role - and will oversee food retail, business development and corporate communications.

Mr Tan, who also goes by "Roy", joined Kimly in 2017 after selling a coffee shop at Block 631, Bedok Reservoir Road to the Catalist-listed food and beverage group for S$850,001.

He now has 1.39 million shares in the company, or an interest of some 0.12 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, a joint probe into Kimly remains under way.

The Commercial Affairs Department, which is a police unit, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the securities regulator, launched an investigation in November 2018 into Kimly's S$16 million acquisition of drinks manufacturer Asian Story Corp - a deal that was later scrapped.

Executive chairman Lim Hee Liat, who was released on bail after his arrest last year, has been put up for re-election at Kimly's upcoming annual general meeting on Jan 30.

Companies & Markets

Ascott's lodging portfolio crosses 100,000 units globally with bumper signing of deals

Huan Hsin misses exit offer deadline, plans to ask SGX for more time

MMP Resources engages bank as adviser to raise US$30m

CEO of Frasers Centrepoint Trust manager Chew Tuan Chiong to retire in 2019

Singapore Airlines' digitalisation plans make room for the little things

EURUSD outlook set to be fairly lacklustre

Editor's Choice

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_NSFOODP217IQB_3673555.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Most Read

1 Hyflux warns perp, pref holders they will lose everything in liquidation
2 Be prepared to 'get nothing' in liquidation, Hyflux warns perp, pref holders
3 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Coal price rally firing up SGX-listed miners
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore finance minister says 2019 Budget to focus on education, healthcare, security and defence

file6w4dxe3cj15tmg97l5b.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singaporeans' inflation expectations stand pat at end-2018: poll

Jan 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, MMP Resources, Rich Capital, FSL Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening