Latest Singapore one-year T-bill offers cut-off yield of 3.58%

SINGAPORE’S latest one-year tranche of Treasury bills (T-bill) is offering a cut-off yield of 3.58 per cent, according to auction results released on Thursday (Apr 18).

Yields rose from the last offering of the one-year tranche in January 2023, which had a cut-off yield of 3.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, the latest six-month tranche of the bills, which closed on Apr 11, offered a cut-off yield of 3.75 per cent.

A total of S$10.1 billion in applications were made for a total amount allotted of S$5.1 billion, which puts the bid-to-cover ratio at 1.97.

This is lower than the bid-to-cover ratio of 3.19 at the previous one-year T-bill auction in January, in which there were S$14.4 billion in applications for S$4.5 billion on offer.

Yield on the T-bills hit a 30-year high of 4.4 per cent in December 2022, but it has hovered mostly around the 3.7 to 3.8 per cent range since March 2023.

Expectations of potential interest rate cuts were dampened after the US posted its third higher-than-expected inflation reading on Apr 10.

Demand for T-bills remains strong as they continue to yield higher returns amid the high interest rate environment.