LHN cancels board meeting following new rules on quarterly reporting

Fri, Feb 07, 2020 - 6:36 PM
LHN Limited on Friday said it has cancelled its board meeting, slated for Feb 12, now that it's no longer required to announce financial statements on a quarterly basis. 

The Singapore Exchange Regulator recently permitted listed companies to dispense with quarterly reporting, as long as they are not deemed to be of higher risk.

Hence, LHN's Q1 2020 financial statements will not be announced. Its board meeting, which was to - among other purposes - consider and approve the unaudited consolidated first-quarter results for the group, will therefore no longer proceed as well. 

However, LHN said it will continue to announce its interim and annual results and related financial statements as required under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and Catalist, rules.

