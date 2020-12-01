You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Libra inks letter of intent with potential white knight on S$6m investment

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 11:18 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

DISTRESSED Libra Group has entered a letter of intent (LOI) with SMTM Investment, a potential white knight, for a S$6 million investment, the Catalist-listed firm disclosed in a Tuesday night bourse filing.

The S$6 million injection would be used to restructure Libra and its wholly-owned unit Kin Xin Engineering. It would comprise a S$3 million tranche to subscribe for new ordinary shares in the capital of Libra and a S$3 million working capital loan.

Under the equity tranche, S$1 million would be used to fund the scheme of arrangement for Libra and its creditors, and S$1.3 million for that of Kin Xin; S$700,000 would be retained as working capital for the restructured entity.

Under the loan, S$1.3 million would be extended as rescue financing to Kin Xin, and the remainder, as a working capital loan to Libra and/or Kin Xin.

SMTM is "an unrelated third party" of Libra and does not hold any of its shares, Libra said. The parties intend to finalise definitive agreements by Jan 15.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SingPost's loss-making Indian e-commerce logistics unit under liquidation

Mapletree Logistics Trust axes planned A$21m purchase of Brisbane warehouse

mm2 evaluating Catalist listing of cinema business

Ayala unit lists US$300m perpetual green bond on SGX

Thomson Medical sets up new unit to partner healthtech startups, associations

CDW Holding sends research for possible anti-cancer drugs for peer review

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 11:00 PM
Companies & Markets

SingPost's loss-making Indian e-commerce logistics unit under liquidation

THE India unit of Quantium Solutions (QS), the e-commerce logistics business of Singapore Post (SingPost), has been...

Dec 1, 2020 10:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust axes planned A$21m purchase of Brisbane warehouse

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust will no longer proceed with a planned A$21.25 million purchase of a logistics warehouse in...

Dec 1, 2020 10:54 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St gains on vaccine cheer, robust China data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as better-than-expected factory data from China and...

Dec 1, 2020 10:51 PM
Transport

BMW and SAP join forces to build German auto data alliance

[FRANKFURT] Germany's biggest industrial and technology firms formed a data-sharing alliance with carmakers as...

Dec 1, 2020 10:46 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC increases stake in Saudi British Bank to 31%

[DUBAI] HSBC, through its subsidiary HSBC Holdings, has purchased shares in Saudi British Bank which will increase...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OECD cuts global forecast, urges governments to maintain support

Singapore customers to soon have a single view of what they own and owe across major banks

Malaysia to charge Top Glove over worker accommodations, government says

UG Healthcare to test Malaysian workers for Covid-19

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for