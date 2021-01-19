You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Lower valuation for ThaiBev's Sabeco expected: UOB Kay Hian

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Singapore

UOB Kay Hian (UOBKH) on Monday said it is reasonable to expect a lower valuation for Thai Beverage Company's beer assets, given that Sabeco - its Vietnam brand - had been impacted by drink-driving regulations and Covid-19 restrictions.

The research team's note follows news that ThaiBev has revived plans to list its regional beer assets through an initial public offering in Singapore that could raise US$2 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The amount raised is lower than a December 2019 report which estimated a US$3 billion issue and a US$10 billion valuation for the assets.

UOBKH analyst Lucas Teng said drink-driving regulations are expected to have a more permanent effect on alcohol consumption and could put valuation on a lower range compared with 2019.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"However, Vietnam's young population still makes the market a compelling prospect for growth," he noted.

He said recovery has been encouraging thus far and estimates beer volumes in Vietnam to be approximately 15-20 per cent below pre-Covid-19 levels as at end-FY2020.

UOBKH maintained its "buy" call on the stock with a sum-of-the-parts-based target price of S$0.85. It values the spirits business at 17 times the enterprise value to the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EV/Ebitda). It also values ThaiBev's beer business at 15 times EV/Ebitda, in line with Asean peers' average.

Shares of ThaiBev closed at 78.5 Singapore cents on Monday, up S$0.01 or 1.3 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 12:29 AM
Consumer

De Beers raises diamond prices

[LONDON] De Beers implemented its biggest price increase for diamonds in years as the industry starts bouncing back...

Jan 19, 2021 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

US and China clash at WHO over scientific mission in Wuhan

[GENEVA] The United States called on China on Monday to allow an expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO...

Jan 19, 2021 12:07 AM
Transport

Canada to lift Boeing 737 MAX flight ban on Jan 20

[MONTREAL] Canada said on Monday it will lift a near two-year flight ban on Boeing Co's 737 MAX on Jan 20, joining...

Jan 19, 2021 12:03 AM
Government & Economy

Shangri-La Dialogue to resume this year: Ng Eng Hen

[SINGAPORE]- The annual Shangri-La Dialogue will resume this year, as more effective safety measures are in place...

Jan 18, 2021 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: Additional measures may be needed as community cases inch up

[SINGAPORE] Additional measures may be needed to keep Covid-19 in check here, as community cases inch up and - for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Property market must remain stable so young Singaporeans can own homes: DPM

Covid-19: Additional measures may be needed as community cases inch up

SIA can be the world's first vaccinated international airline

Singapore government to ensure property market is in line with economic fundamentals

Quick takes: What is driving property buying in Singapore?

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for