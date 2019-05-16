M1 could bounce back bigger, better from synergies with Keppel units

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
RIVAL telcos have already turned in their latest results -- with Singtel posting its lowest annual profits in 16 years on Wednesday - but someone was missing from the party.
M1, now that it's delisted, is no longer obliged to unveil its first-quarter numbers for the three months to March
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg